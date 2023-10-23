Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stake Boosted by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,328.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $89.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $97.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 82.31% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares in the company, valued at $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

