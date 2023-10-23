Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in APA were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $42.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.