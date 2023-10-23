EFG Capital International CORP. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

EFG Capital International CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. EFG Capital International CORP. owned about 0.07% of iShares Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $1,513,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after buying an additional 49,932 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $2,829,000.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $46.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $52.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

