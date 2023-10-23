Hosking Partners LLP Invests $2 Million in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 89,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.31% of Vitesse Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTS. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at $9,112,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

VTS opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.90 million. Analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vitesse Energy

In related news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,736.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vitesse Energy news, Director Leary Dan O purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,332.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Gerrity bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,736.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $768,780 over the last three months.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

