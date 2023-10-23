Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

