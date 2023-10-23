Hosking Partners LLP Increases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 799,031 shares of company stock worth $13,970,865. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

