Hosking Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 57,002 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,437,631,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.51. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.17%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

