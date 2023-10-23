Hosking Partners LLP Sells 358,556 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,556 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Liberty Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,370,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,718,000 after acquiring an additional 610,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,599,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,188,000 after acquiring an additional 714,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $92,196,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Liberty Global by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,924,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,168,000 after acquiring an additional 675,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Liberty Global by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,743,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $16.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBTYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $234,362.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,488.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $946,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $234,362.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,247 shares in the company, valued at $735,488.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,774 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

