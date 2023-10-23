State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $27,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Ecolab by 19.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 196,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,650,000 after buying an additional 32,476 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $159.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.97 and a 200-day moving average of $176.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.