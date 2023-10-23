State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $28.94 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Marriott International worth $28,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $7,119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at $81,752,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock opened at $187.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.92 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.