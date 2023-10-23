State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $31.83 Million Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $31,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,826,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 415,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,540,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 802.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 26,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $100.62 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $119.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.0001 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

