Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Takes $452,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 87,842 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $13,964,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 88.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Price Performance

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

