Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $225.87 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.13 and a 1-year high of $245.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.87. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

