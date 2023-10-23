Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,599,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 745,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 255,949 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 206,188 shares during the period. EQ LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 199.0% during the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 196,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 126,713 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $51.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

