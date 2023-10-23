VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock Position Raised by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,013 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in VMware by 75.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 101.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $150.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $181.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $879,478.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

