Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Hits $486.48 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $486.48 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005117 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000072 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 486,062,949 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

