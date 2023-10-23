Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $116.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.96. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,711,111,000 after purchasing an additional 554,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

