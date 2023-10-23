Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 907 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 98,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 56.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $65.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

