Wealth Architects LLC Takes Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,067 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BZH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $21,323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 302,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth $3,401,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 85.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 496,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 229,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 67.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 207,167 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of BZH opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $702.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $572.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.