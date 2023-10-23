Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBND. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $349,000.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBND opened at $42.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $47.32.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

