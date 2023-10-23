Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 47,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 131,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $92.00 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

