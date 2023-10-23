Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $442,000 Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.77.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $56.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.16. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently -151.35%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

