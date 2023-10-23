Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,453 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.38% of DermTech worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 2,543.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 810,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 259,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 46,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.
DermTech Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research cut their price objective on DermTech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
DermTech Company Profile
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.
