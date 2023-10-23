Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 30,299 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,645 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 30,299 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.75 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $24.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

