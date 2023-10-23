Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 15,636 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $646,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

GM stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

