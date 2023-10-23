Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 3,907 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,789 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,332,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $72.23 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $78.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

