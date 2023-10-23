Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $861,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.15% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $43.90 on Monday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

