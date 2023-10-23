13,211 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,211 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Shopify Stock Down 1.3 %

SHOP opened at $51.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.