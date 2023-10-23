HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,061 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.
Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance
Shares of APLE stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 573,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,636,752.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.
