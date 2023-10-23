Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

