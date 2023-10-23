Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $622,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 272.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

IWF stock opened at $264.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.91 and a 12-month high of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

