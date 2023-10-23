Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 5,030 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 47,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

