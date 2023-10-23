Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.10% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 660.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $52.27. The company has a market cap of $290.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

