Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 2,569 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $87.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $106.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

