Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.22.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

EL stock opened at $137.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.30 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.