Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Cut by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after acquiring an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $400.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $400.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.09 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

