Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $437.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $464.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.70. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $410.07 and a 1-year high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

