Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $33,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.36.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $115.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $133.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 378.30%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

