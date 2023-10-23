Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,025 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after buying an additional 749,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after purchasing an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 832.2% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 202,700 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 210,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 166,804 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMB opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.