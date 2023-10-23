Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $483.00 to $503.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.13.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $3,049,987 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ROP opened at $482.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.11 and a 12 month high of $508.90. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.