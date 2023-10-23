Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,945 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $492,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $24.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

