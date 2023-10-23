Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,488 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $82.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.84. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

