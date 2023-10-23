Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $80.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.12 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $693,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.