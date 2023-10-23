Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Now Covered by HSBC

Equities researchers at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s current price.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $87.60 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -547.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.20.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,958,745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $734,913,000 after purchasing an additional 224,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,910,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $412,938,000 after purchasing an additional 180,839 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,821,000 after buying an additional 1,579,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $246,906,000 after buying an additional 65,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

