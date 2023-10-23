Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $146.23 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.48. The company has a market cap of $258.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

