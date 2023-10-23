iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,789,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period.

BATS:ICVT opened at $71.94 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

