McAdam LLC Sells 9,914 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

McAdam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,914 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after buying an additional 7,477,096 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,542,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 515.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,220,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,526,000 after buying an additional 1,022,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

