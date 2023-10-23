GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, October 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This is a positive change from GQG Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
GQG Partners Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.06.
About GQG Partners
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GQG Partners
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 2 Mega Caps With Comeback Rallies About To Start
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Is Super Micro Computer an Unsung Hero of AI-Driven Growth?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- DraftKings Plays the Right Cards in Online Gaming Growth
Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.