Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th.

Krispy Kreme has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Krispy Kreme to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Krispy Kreme Price Performance

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $408.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

