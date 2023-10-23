iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EZU. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 228.7% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at $16,142,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter valued at $453,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

BATS EZU opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

